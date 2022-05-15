Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.74 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $61,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $43,504,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 953,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.