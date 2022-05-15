Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.89 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.