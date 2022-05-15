Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,871 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

