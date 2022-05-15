Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MDB stock opened at $286.03 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.60 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.89 and a 200 day moving average of $430.61.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

