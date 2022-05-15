Techtronic Industries Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6175 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $113.19.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.