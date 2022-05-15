Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 171,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,691. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

