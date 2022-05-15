TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Lowered by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 3.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $190,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 1,496,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

