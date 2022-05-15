Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 89.5% in April

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 334,629 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,537,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 469,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

NYSE TDF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.