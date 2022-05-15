Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

