Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s first-quarter results were affected by declining consulting services revenues. Further, the weak performance delivered by the company in the EMEA, Asia Pacific & Japan was a negative. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, increasing recurring and perpetual revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, the strong performance delivered by the company in the Americas region was a positive. However, the company’s weak guidance for 2022 remains a negative. Notably, the company ceased its operations in Russia as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This is expected to remain a headwind in each of the remaining quarters of this year. The company also expects unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations in the current quarter, which is a headwind.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

