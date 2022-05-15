Terracoin Market Cap Hits $601,036.23 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $601,036.23 and approximately $2,775.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.39 or 0.00674715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00175960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

