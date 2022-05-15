Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. 393,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

