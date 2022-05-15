Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 604 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 149,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 891,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,383. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.