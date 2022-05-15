Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,045 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 499,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,115. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

