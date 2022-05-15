Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.16 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.