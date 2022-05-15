Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,890. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.19 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

