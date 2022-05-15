Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 15,708,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

