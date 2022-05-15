Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $7.66 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,872,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,445. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

