Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.69. 604,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,533. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.