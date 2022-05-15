Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 835 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in TC Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,869,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,875,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,949 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 1,670,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

