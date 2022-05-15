Thales S.A. (THLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3112 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

