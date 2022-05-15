Thales S.A. (THLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

May 15th, 2022

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3112 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

