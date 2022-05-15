The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Position Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 59,032 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GDV opened at $21.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

