The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 68.6% in April

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

GDV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

