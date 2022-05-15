The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €113.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.58 ($97.45).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €71.30 ($75.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.90. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.