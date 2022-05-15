The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
