The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.