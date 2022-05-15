The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NYSE PG traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.