The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 106,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

