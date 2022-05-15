The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.33. 1,501,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.