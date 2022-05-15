The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Trimmed by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 6.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $66,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. 2,408,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,423. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

