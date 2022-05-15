Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $376.72 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00117203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00315188 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

