Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.60.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE TRI traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$122.53. 359,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$111.72 and a twelve month high of C$156.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at C$2,582,415.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

