Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $194.07. 256,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

