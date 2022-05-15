Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482,262 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,098,000. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.86. 3,517,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,841. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.