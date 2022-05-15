Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Chart Industries worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.07.

GTLS traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.39. The stock had a trading volume of 389,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

