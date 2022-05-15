Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,366 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $357,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 9,276,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,878,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

