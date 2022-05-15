Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $21.44 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,602 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.37. The company had a trading volume of 803,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a 200-day moving average of $174.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

