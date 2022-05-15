Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $44.81 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $44,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.28.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $20.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

