Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $55.02 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,504 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $55,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avantor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 349,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

AVTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,342,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,171. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

