Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,048 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Otis Worldwide worth $66,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $75.11. 2,601,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,575. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

