Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,394 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $106,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

