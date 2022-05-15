Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $175,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 10,308,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

