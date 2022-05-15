Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 196,031 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,453,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,031 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 10.54% of SLR Investment worth $82,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 270,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $856.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

