Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,828 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $44,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded up $20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.70. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.28.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

