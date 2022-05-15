Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $63,789,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Heska by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heska by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

Heska stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 110,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.57 million, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Heska’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

