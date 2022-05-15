Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 56,973 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,973 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $36,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $123,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 307,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

