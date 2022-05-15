Throne Trading 59% Lower This Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,715.65 or 1.88597667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

