thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.83. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.60 ($18.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.21) to €8.60 ($9.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.