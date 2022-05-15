TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TIM by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

