Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the April 15th total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TMDI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.15.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Titan Medical by 179.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

