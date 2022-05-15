Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

